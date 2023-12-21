Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) Rose 27.68% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -12.01%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF)’s traded shares were 7.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the RF share is $24.33, that puts it down -28.26 from that peak though still a striking 27.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.72. The company’s market capitalization is $17.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.05 million shares over the past three months.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $18.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.81%, and it has moved by 16.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.91%. The short interest in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is 30.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

Regions Financial Corp. (RF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regions Financial Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regions Financial Corp. (RF) shares have gone up 10.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -7.17% against -8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then drop -27.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.76 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 billion and $1.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.30% and then drop by -10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.88%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.88% per annum.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Regions Financial Corp. is 0.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Regions Financial Corp. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.98%, with the float percentage being 81.16%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,114 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 111.6 million shares (or 11.89% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 29.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $523.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.18 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $430.89 million.