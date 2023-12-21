Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL)’s 16.67% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.00% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $11.50, that puts it down -764.66 from that peak though still a striking 80.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $26.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.06 million shares over the past three months.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) registered a -5.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.00% in intraday trading to $1.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 316.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.44%. The short interest in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 4.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.8 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.80% and then drop by -42.00% in the coming quarter.

RDHL Dividends

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 18 and December 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.52%, with the float percentage being 8.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 81.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 72.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.85 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1040.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1393.0 market value.