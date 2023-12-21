QRTEA’s -14.43% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QRTEA share is $2.84, that puts it down -230.23 from that peak though still a striking 53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $336.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.64 million shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $0.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.43%, and it has moved by 31.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.60%. The short interest in Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 8.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qurate Retail Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) shares have gone down -0.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 25.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail Inc insiders own 8.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.87%, with the float percentage being 78.33%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.48 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $35.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.41 million shares, is of Contrarius Investment Management Limited’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $5.91 million.