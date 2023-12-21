One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB)

During the last session, Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 6.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $62.12, that puts it down -18.21 from that peak though still a striking 18.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.73. The company’s market capitalization is $75.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.63 million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $52.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.83%, and it has moved by -0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.46%. The short interest in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) is 16.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) shares have gone up 12.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.24% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.30% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.97 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.75 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.88 billion and $7.74 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.80% and then jump by 13.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 36.13% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.70% per annum.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 18 and January 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Ltd. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders