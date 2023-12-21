One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)

During the recent session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $58.10, that puts it down -37.0 from that peak though still a striking 31.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $42.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.41%, and it has moved by 26.94% in 30 days. The short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 13.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.79 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.88 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.86 million by the end of Mar 2024.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Cava Group Inc insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.97%, with the float percentage being 69.49%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.01 million shares (or 28.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $518.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.