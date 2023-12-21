ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Inclined 14.84% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares were 5.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$3.57. The 52-week high for the ON share is $111.35, that puts it down -37.18 from that peak though still a striking 26.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.61. The company’s market capitalization is $34.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.16 million shares over the past three months.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $81.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by 14.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.53%. The short interest in ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) is 24.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ON Semiconductor Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) shares have gone down -8.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.75% against -9.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.55%. While earnings are projected to return -4.08% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.63% per annum.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corp. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.91%, with the float percentage being 101.17%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,339 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.08 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.28 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $972.53 million.