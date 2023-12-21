Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Stock Dropped -20.65% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s traded shares were 47.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 110.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 49.97 million shares over the past three months.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Nxu Inc (NXU) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $0.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by -20.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.60%. The short interest in Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is 10.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.50% this quarter and then jump 87.90% in the quarter after that.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Nxu Inc insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.17%, with the float percentage being 9.36%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $7986.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.36 million shares, is of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7003.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nxu Inc (NXU) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4551.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $3878.0.