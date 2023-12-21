Now Is The Time To Buy Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFWL)

During the recent session, Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s traded shares were 6.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.44% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the SFWL share is $17.60, that puts it down -351.28 from that peak though still a striking 42.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.24. The company’s market capitalization is $321.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 325.80K shares over the past three months.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) registered a 7.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.44% in intraday trading to $3.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -69.29%, and it has moved by -70.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

SFWL Dividends

Shengfeng Development Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders

Shengfeng Development Ltd. insiders own 83.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.15%, with the float percentage being 0.93%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 38068.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23580.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74041.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 38068.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23580.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $74041.0.