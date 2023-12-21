Now Is The Time To Buy Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX)

During the last session, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.37% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the CDLX share is $19.57, that puts it down -129.43 from that peak though still a striking 69.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $334.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 776.35K shares over the past three months.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) registered a -6.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.37% in intraday trading to $8.53, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by 8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.91%. The short interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 4.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.27 day(s) to cover.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.70% this quarter and then jump 4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.7 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.46 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $82.5 million and $64.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.93%. While earnings are projected to return 90.95% in 2023, the next five years will return 44.10% per annum.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Cardlytics Inc insiders own 3.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.41%, with the float percentage being 75.99%. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 13.80% of all shares), a total value of $46.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.