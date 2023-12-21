Now Is A Good Time To Buy Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK)

During the last session, Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the STTK share is $7.50, that puts it down -16.28 from that peak though still a striking 79.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $274.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $6.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.72%, and it has moved by 187.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.00%. The short interest in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.65 day(s) to cover.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shattuck Labs Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) shares have gone up 87.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.37% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $390k and $57k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -92.00%. While earnings are projected to return 8.60% in 2023.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders