Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT)

During the last session, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares were 9.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RKT share is $14.59, that puts it down -2.03 from that peak though still a striking 53.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $14.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.08%, and it has moved by 59.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.47%. The short interest in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) is 25.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.27 day(s) to cover.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Companies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) shares have gone up 65.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.43% against 9.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.33%. While earnings are projected to return -73.95% in 2023.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies Inc insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.97%, with the float percentage being 70.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $102.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) shares are Invesco Main Street Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Main Street Fund owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $32.22 million.