Now Is A Good Time To Buy Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA)

During the last session, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.83% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the MVLA share is $10.76, that puts it down -2524.39 from that peak though still a striking 24.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $20.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 175.19K shares over the past three months.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) registered a 28.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.83% in intraday trading to $0.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.31%, and it has moved by 4.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.95%. The short interest in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Movella Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) shares have gone down -83.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.59% against 9.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.62 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.63 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 87.71% in 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders