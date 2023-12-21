Now Is A Good Time To Buy Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA)

During the recent session, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 30.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.86% or $1.3. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $24.33, that puts it down -3.97 from that peak though still a striking 86.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $5.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 63.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.76 million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) registered a 5.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.86% in intraday trading to $23.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.29%, and it has moved by 126.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 498.35%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) is 50.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares have gone up 84.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.08% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.60% this quarter and then jump 180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 205.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.74 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $143.11 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.42 million and $51.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 342.50% and then jump by 179.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.62%. While earnings are projected to return 99.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc insiders own 2.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.22%, with the float percentage being 39.27%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.52 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $242.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $169.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.1 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $56.89 million.