Now Is A Good Time To Buy LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX)

During the last session, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares were 7.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.99% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $29.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.05 million shares over the past three months.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) registered a -7.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.99% in intraday trading to $0.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.70%, and it has moved by -33.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.36%. The short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.90% this quarter and then jump 71.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -64.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.75 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.39 million and $41.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then drop by -32.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.91% in 2023.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders own 72.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.27%, with the float percentage being 92.67%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.29 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $6.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.59 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.09 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 34946.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14422.0 market value.