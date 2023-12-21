Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)

During the recent session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $1.90, that puts it down -55.74 from that peak though still a striking 69.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $641.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.02 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V (LILM) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $1.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by 42.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.49%. The short interest in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 15.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V (LILM) shares have gone down -3.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 0.80.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 22 and January 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V insiders own 52.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.96%, with the float percentage being 14.54%. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.67 million shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $8.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V (LILM) shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.