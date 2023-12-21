Now Is A Good Time To Buy iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

During the last session, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ICCT share is $20.70, that puts it down -1110.53 from that peak though still a striking 46.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $15.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $1.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.73%, and it has moved by 26.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.95%. The short interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) is 87630.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

iCoreConnect Inc. insiders own 35.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.25%, with the float percentage being 8.13%. Periscope Capital Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $8.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98184.0, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.