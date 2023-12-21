Now Is A Good Time To Buy HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ)

During the last session, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares were 8.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the HPQ share is $33.90, that puts it down -13.8 from that peak though still a striking 15.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.22. The company’s market capitalization is $29.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.80 million shares over the past three months.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

HP Inc (HPQ) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.62% in intraday trading to $29.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 6.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.16%. The short interest in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is 10.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HP Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HP Inc (HPQ) shares have gone down -0.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.88% against 10.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.02%. While earnings are projected to return 5.12% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.73% per annum.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HP Inc is 1.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.03%, with the float percentage being 75.17%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,409 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 120.95 million shares (or 12.24% of all shares), a total value of $3.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 104.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HP Inc (HPQ) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 28.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $885.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.75 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $852.24 million.