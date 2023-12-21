Now Is A Good Time To Buy Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE)

During the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.67% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $3.56, that puts it up 2.47 from that peak though still a striking 69.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $639.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 375.59K shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) registered a 7.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.67% in intraday trading to $3.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.31%, and it has moved by 22.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.72%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) is 2.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.68 day(s) to cover.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Forge Global Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) shares have gone up 72.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.95% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.57 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.07 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.82 million and $17.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 28.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.16% in 2023.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc insiders own 27.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.65%, with the float percentage being 57.53%. Rob Exploration LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.23 million shares (or 13.82% of all shares), a total value of $88.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.61 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 4.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $9.35 million.