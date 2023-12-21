Now Is A Good Time To Buy EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT)

During the last session, EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 7.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $45.23, that puts it down -19.03 from that peak though still a striking 26.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.10. The company’s market capitalization is $15.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corp (EQT) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.16% in intraday trading to $38.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.99%, and it has moved by -5.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.23%. The short interest in EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is 22.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corp (EQT) shares have gone down -3.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -25.08% against -30.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.45%. While earnings are projected to return -26.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EQT Corp is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corp insiders own 6.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.36%, with the float percentage being 103.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 900 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41.36 million shares (or 11.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.41 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corp (EQT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $463.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.85 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $425.52 million.