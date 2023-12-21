Now Is A Good Time To Buy DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 12.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.08% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $39.35, that puts it down -14.76 from that peak though still a striking 68.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.69. The company’s market capitalization is $15.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.82 million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -4.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.08% in intraday trading to $34.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.39%, and it has moved by -11.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 194.08%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 24.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up 34.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.48% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 124.50% this quarter and then jump 60.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $855.13 million and $769.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.60% and then jump by 34.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 52.99% in 2023.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 4.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.81%, with the float percentage being 68.15%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 810 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 37.04 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $683.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $421.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.15 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $348.04 million.