Now Is A Good Time To Buy Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)

During the last session, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 11.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.46% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $19.99, that puts it down -25.8 from that peak though still a striking 20.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $28.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.69 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) registered a -3.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.46% in intraday trading to $15.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.81%, and it has moved by -2.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.11%. The short interest in Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is 17.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares have gone down -4.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 660.00% against 25.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.43 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.55 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.33 billion and $5.8 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.70% and then jump by 13.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.42%. While earnings are projected to return 597.74% in 2023.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.98%, with the float percentage being 80.64%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 562 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 426.16 million shares (or 26.49% of all shares), a total value of $7.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 112.64 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc (CPNG) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 37.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $648.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.7 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $447.16 million.