Now Is A Good Time To Buy Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK)

During the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 5.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.69% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $15.06, that puts it down -73.3 from that peak though still a striking 4.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

The stock plummet -2.69% in intraday trading to $8.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -19.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.65%. The short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 21.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.35 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares have gone down -15.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.18% against -30.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.00% this quarter and then drop -6.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $436.86 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $491.66 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $922.38 million and $489.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.60% and then jump by 0.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -84.43% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders own 67.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.67%, with the float percentage being 106.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.51 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $168.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $127.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 6.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $68.44 million.