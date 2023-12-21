Now Is A Good Time To Buy Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN)

During the last session, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s traded shares were 5.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the BVN share is $13.96, that puts it up 5.55 from that peak though still a striking 56.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $14.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.96%, and it has moved by 67.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.02%. The short interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.22 day(s) to cover.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) shares have gone up 97.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.61% against -5.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.12%. While earnings are projected to return -86.74% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.43% per annum.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders