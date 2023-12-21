Now Is A Good Time To Buy Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX)

During the last session, Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX)’s traded shares were 5.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $126.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$2.19. The 52-week high for the BX share is $130.41, that puts it down -3.42 from that peak though still a striking 43.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.63. The company’s market capitalization is $152.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) trade information

Blackstone Inc (BX) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.71% in intraday trading to $126.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.30%, and it has moved by 18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.25%. The short interest in Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) is 29.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.67 day(s) to cover.

Blackstone Inc (BX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blackstone Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blackstone Inc (BX) shares have gone up 42.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.15% against 2.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.33%. While earnings are projected to return -24.43% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.78% per annum.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blackstone Inc is 3.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Blackstone Inc insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.13%, with the float percentage being 71.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,053 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.7 million shares (or 6.72% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blackstone Inc (BX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.38 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $889.11 million.