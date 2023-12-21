Now Is A Good Time To Buy Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)

During the last session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s traded shares were 5.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $156.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$5.41. The 52-week high for the AMAT share is $164.21, that puts it down -4.65 from that peak though still a striking 40.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.68. The company’s market capitalization is $130.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.75 million shares over the past three months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $156.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by 2.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.90%. The short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 20.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Materials Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares have gone up 12.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.71% against -4.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.48 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.29 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.34%. While earnings are projected to return -4.67% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.97% per annum.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Applied Materials Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Applied Materials Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.72%, with the float percentage being 85.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,543 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.54 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $10.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.81 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.12 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 billion.