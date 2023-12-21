New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 9.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.79% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $14.22, that puts it down -39.96 from that peak though still a striking 42.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $7.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.91 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -3.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.79% in intraday trading to $10.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.06%, and it has moved by 9.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.78%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 25.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone down -2.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.52% against -14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $804.86 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $792.73 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $379 million and $524.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.40% and then jump by 51.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 215.44% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.72%, with the float percentage being 71.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 669 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 84.41 million shares (or 11.68% of all shares), a total value of $857.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $717.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 22.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $229.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.28 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $216.2 million.