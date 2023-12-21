Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY) Is Up 25.90% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NRDY share is $5.37, that puts it down -69.94 from that peak though still a striking 41.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $329.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 886.77K shares over the past three months.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $3.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.76%, and it has moved by 25.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.20%. The short interest in Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nerdy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nerdy Inc (NRDY) shares have gone down -23.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -220.00% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then jump 61.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.83 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.75 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.8 million and $49.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then jump by 21.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 83.54% in 2023.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc insiders own 21.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.55%, with the float percentage being 80.97%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $48.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.25 million shares, is of Greenvale Capital, LLP’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nerdy Inc (NRDY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $6.48 million.