Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) Has Been Falling -59.08% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.05% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MGAM share is $4.68, that puts it down -1633.33 from that peak though still a striking 3.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 98640.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 150.46K shares over the past three months.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) registered a -6.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.05% in intraday trading to $0.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by -22.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.08%. The short interest in Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) is 48660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -300.00% in 2023.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Mobile Global Esports Inc insiders own 24.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.35%, with the float percentage being 0.47%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22198.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $10947.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21434.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10570.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9224.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4980.0 market value.