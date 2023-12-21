MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -9.51% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.16% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the MGTX share is $8.77, that puts it down -48.64 from that peak though still a striking 40.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $375.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 380.77K shares over the past three months.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) registered a 20.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.16% in intraday trading to $5.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.34%, and it has moved by 7.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.32%. The short interest in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MeiraGTx Holdings plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shares have gone down -16.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.16% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.49 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.27%. While earnings are projected to return 18.47% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

MGTX Dividends

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

MeiraGTx Holdings plc insiders own 11.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.53%, with the float percentage being 68.75%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.33 million shares (or 17.82% of all shares), a total value of $66.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 million shares, is of Johnson & Johnson’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $2.03 million.