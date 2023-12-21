Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI)’s Stock Is Up 76.76%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.71% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the MIGI share is $3.97, that puts it down -114.59 from that peak though still a striking 76.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $30.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 292.22K shares over the past three months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) registered a 26.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.71% in intraday trading to $1.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.17%, and it has moved by 248.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.12%. The short interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is 50010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) shares have gone down -24.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.36% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -305.60% this quarter and then jump 92.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.85 million and $7.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.10% and then jump by 108.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.58%. While earnings are projected to return 7.69% in 2023.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

