Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Have Dropped -92.75% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MGRX share is $4.37, that puts it down -1406.9 from that peak though still a striking 10.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $4.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 393.97K shares over the past three months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $0.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.75%, and it has moved by -50.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) is 49780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

MGRX Dividends

Mangoceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s Major holders

Mangoceuticals Inc insiders own 57.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.79%, with the float percentage being 1.85%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47176.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $13681.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7249.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6771.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1963.0 market value.