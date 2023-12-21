LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Inclined 32.20% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LMFA share is $1.48, that puts it down -270.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $5.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.88K shares over the past three months.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.26%, and it has moved by 32.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.79%. The short interest in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 528.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.51 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $234k and $188k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,265.80% and then jump by 1,768.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.52%. While earnings are projected to return 25.56% in 2023.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc insiders own 29.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.45%, with the float percentage being 12.01%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99032.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $69332.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49174.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99032.0, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $69332.0.