LICY’s -22.84% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 8.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.47% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $6.58, that puts it down -1034.48 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $103.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.31 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) registered a -11.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.47% in intraday trading to $0.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.84%, and it has moved by -21.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.49%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 15.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.30% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.82 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 107.00% in 2023.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 28 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp insiders own 21.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.08%, with the float percentage being 57.55%. Covalis Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $66.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.0 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $15.58 million.