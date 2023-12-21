Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $5.09, that puts it down -36.46 from that peak though still a striking 40.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $375.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $3.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.11%, and it has moved by 31.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.16%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 8.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.89 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.40% and then drop by -11.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.49%. While earnings are projected to return 57.01% in 2023.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders