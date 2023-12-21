Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 4.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.41% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $7.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.06 million shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) registered a -7.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.41% in intraday trading to $0.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by -67.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.02%. The short interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares have gone down -67.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.89% against 11.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.61 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 80.25%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.16%, with the float percentage being 1.27%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 92333.0 shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $47643.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79565.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41055.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 79361.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40950.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2825.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1875.0.