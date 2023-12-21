Is Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the STKL share is $9.73, that puts it down -91.91 from that peak though still a striking 44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $586.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $5.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by 2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.39%. The short interest in Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 7.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.59 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunopta, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) shares have gone down -25.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $172.14 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $167.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $221.29 million and $223.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.20% and then drop by -25.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.35%. While earnings are projected to return -47.92% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

STKL Dividends

Sunopta, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Sunopta, Inc. insiders own 3.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.57%, with the float percentage being 90.96%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 17.54% of all shares), a total value of $138.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $51.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $15.59 million.