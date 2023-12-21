Is Myomo Inc’s (AMEX: MYO) -20.00% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.84% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the MYO share is $5.58, that puts it down -48.4 from that peak though still a striking 90.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $99.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 512.42K shares over the past three months.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Myomo Inc (MYO) registered a -7.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.84% in intraday trading to $3.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.00%, and it has moved by 18.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 735.58%. The short interest in Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.30% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.86 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.52 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.04 million and $3.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 31.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.58%. While earnings are projected to return 83.06% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.47% per annum.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo Inc insiders own 13.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.97%, with the float percentage being 55.72%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 5.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myomo Inc (MYO) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 28393.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15687.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8164.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $4510.0.