Is Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Hit More of the Losses Given A -5150.97% Dip From High?

During the last session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.47% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the LUNR share is $136.00, that puts it down -5150.97 from that peak though still a striking 1.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $54.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 319.95K shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) registered a -5.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.47% in intraday trading to $2.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.69%, and it has moved by -13.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.94%. The short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 2700.00% in 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc insiders own 17.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.25%, with the float percentage being 57.00%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $10.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Quarry LP’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56398.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.48 million.