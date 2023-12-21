Is Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Still A Buy After A -25.68% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EOSE share is $5.66, that puts it down -414.55 from that peak though still a striking 15.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $173.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.48 million shares over the past three months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $1.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.68%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.85%. The short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 37.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.85 day(s) to cover.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) shares have gone down -69.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.21% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.20% this quarter and then jump 72.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.05 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.47 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.67 million and $3.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 239.50% and then jump by 270.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 47.34% in 2023.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc insiders own 3.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.13%, with the float percentage being 59.31%. Legal & General Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.22 million shares (or 6.14% of all shares), a total value of $35.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.13 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8.81 million.