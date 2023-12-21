Is E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 2.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $150.00, that puts it down -3505.77 from that peak though still a striking 78.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $62.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $4.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.37%, and it has moved by 1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.18%. The short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.62%, with the float percentage being 5.73%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 79064.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32877.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46488.0.