Is Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ: CNXA) 1.64% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.08% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $20.76, that puts it down -9336.36 from that peak though still a striking 13.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $0.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) registered a 12.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.08% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by -51.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.03%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 55290.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc insiders own 10.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25463.0 shares (or 3.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1778.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15717.0.