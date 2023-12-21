Is Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Hit More of the Losses Given A -12.41% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AUR share is $4.53, that puts it down -12.41 from that peak though still a striking 72.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $6.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.10 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $4.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.08%, and it has moved by 82.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.40%. The short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 46.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.21 day(s) to cover.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc insiders own 34.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.64%, with the float percentage being 87.49%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.99 million shares (or 4.98% of all shares), a total value of $158.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $133.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 34.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.15 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $38.66 million.