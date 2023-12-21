Is Ault Alliance Inc’s (AMEX: AULT) -6.15% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares were 10.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.73. The 52-week high for the AULT share is $33.14, that puts it down -36722.22 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $6.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.38 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $0.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.15%, and it has moved by -19.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.64%. The short interest in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is 4.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 156.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.66%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Ault Alliance Inc insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.30%, with the float percentage being 0.30%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44619.0 shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5666.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29179.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27340.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16916.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $87117.0.