Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP)

During the last session, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s traded shares were 1.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.20% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the SXTP share is $8.65, that puts it down -639.32 from that peak though still a striking 56.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $6.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77600.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 53.57K shares over the past three months.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) registered a 36.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.20% in intraday trading to $1.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 74.37%, and it has moved by 84.34% in 30 days. The short interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) is 12150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Mar 2024.

SXTP Dividends

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 54.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.28%, with the float percentage being 24.53%. Central Bank & Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.