Investing In Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares were 5.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.23. The 52-week high for the TCRT share is $0.86, that puts it down -1620.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $12.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.87 million shares over the past three months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) registered a 3.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.55% in intraday trading to $0.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.89%, and it has moved by -31.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.36%. The short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 23.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (TCRT) shares have gone down -88.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.65% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.99%. While earnings are projected to return 11.76% in 2023.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders