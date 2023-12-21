HSCS’s -1.29% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.67% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HSCS share is $3.95, that puts it down -2368.75 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.22 million shares over the past three months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) registered a -3.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.67% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by -13.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.20%. The short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 1.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7,900.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 36.25% in 2023.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Heart Test Laboratories Inc insiders own 16.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.13%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Tradition Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.