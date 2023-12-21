How Will Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Look After It Drops -2481.58% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares were 13.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -36.78% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the TNXP share is $9.81, that puts it down -2481.58 from that peak though still a striking 2.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $9.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.12K shares over the past three months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) registered a -36.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -36.78% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.69%, and it has moved by -21.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.14%. The short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) shares have gone down -77.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.05% against 11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.00% this quarter and then jump 66.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.75 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 79.97%. While earnings are projected to return 61.47% in 2023.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders