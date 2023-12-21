How Will Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Look After It Drops -183.12% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 4.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.48% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $4.36, that puts it down -183.12 from that peak though still a striking 36.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $695.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.58 million shares over the past three months.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) registered a 6.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.48% in intraday trading to $1.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by 31.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.74%. The short interest in Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 77.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.17 day(s) to cover.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fuelcell Energy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) shares have gone down -29.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.35 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.5 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.65%. While earnings are projected to return -12.43% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FCEL Dividends

Fuelcell Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Fuelcell Energy Inc insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.58%, with the float percentage being 45.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.42 million shares (or 10.43% of all shares), a total value of $91.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.48 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $22.63 million.