How Will eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Look After It Drops -73.79% From Its Highs?

During the last session, eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.05% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the EXPI share is $25.39, that puts it down -73.79 from that peak though still a striking 31.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) registered a -6.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.05% in intraday trading to $14.61, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.76%, and it has moved by 14.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.98%. The short interest in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 19.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.45 day(s) to cover.

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eXp World Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) shares have gone down -23.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against -10.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $972.38 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $943.42 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $933.39 million and $861.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.20% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -62.19% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc is 0.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

eXp World Holdings Inc insiders own 49.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.69%, with the float percentage being 69.25%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 325 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.85 million shares (or 19.43% of all shares), a total value of $240.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 18.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $231.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 million, or about 5.15% of the stock, which is worth about $78.35 million.