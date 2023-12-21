How Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -21.50% YTD?

During the last session, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.34% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the BTDR share is $14.75, that puts it down -80.32 from that peak though still a striking 66.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.77. The company’s market capitalization is $909.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.96K shares over the past three months.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) registered a 4.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $8.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.04%, and it has moved by 71.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.35%. The short interest in Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares have gone down -28.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.15% against 9.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -251.85% in 2023.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co insiders own 59.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.53%, with the float percentage being 30.70%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $45.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89725.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.